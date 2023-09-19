Healthcare Inspectorate Wales (HIW) completed an unannounced inspection at Cwmbran’s The Grange University Hospital, Aneurin Bevan University Health Board on 6 to 8 June.

Hospital wards reviewed during this inspection were:

Antenatal Ward – 8 beds

Labour Ward – 17 beds (including 5 High Dependency beds)

Postnatal Ward – 16 beds

Alongside Midwifery Unit (Birth Centre) – 6 beds

Induction of labour Ward – 8 beds

Post operative Ward – 8 beds

Staff were observed ‘providing kind and respectful care to women and their families.’

HIW found that ‘all staff at all levels worked well as a team to provide patients with a positive experience that was individualised and focussed on their needs.’

Staff deliver ‘patient centred care'.

Paper and online questionaries were completed from patients and carers and overall, the majority of respondents rated their experience positively (42/48).

One patient said: “Better than expected - excelled any expectations. Absolutely excellent.”

Whilst another patient said: “Care is very professional and attentive. Impressed with all levels of staff.”

However, one patient felt ‘visiting times felt very restrictive’ leaving the patient ‘feeling quite alone.’

A mixed response was received on whether hospital visiting hours were sufficient with just over half agreeing their partners or someone close to them were able to stay as long as wanted (26/43).

HIW spoke to staff at The Grange who ‘demonstrated a good awareness of their responsibilities in protecting and promoting patient rights when attending the unit.

All staff who completed a questionnaire agreed that patient privacy and dignity was maintained and almost all believed that patients were informed and involved in decisions about their care.’

HIW also met the ‘specialist midwife for bereavement who appeared to be committed and enthusiastic and noted that there was a dedicated bereavement room for families.

Staff on the unit received bereavement training to ensure that support is available for bereaved families.’

However, inspectors noted that currently there is no medical lead for bereavement.

All areas of the unit ‘were well lit, well equipped and ventilated with wide corridors.

Most areas were clutter free and well organised.’ However, ‘some fire doors to cleaning cupboards were not routinely closed this must be addressed.’

HIW were ‘not assured effective processes were in place or being followed to prevent healthcare acquired infections.

These issues were addressed immediately by staff during inspection.’

During the inspection, throughout the unit, HIW ‘found comprehensive security measures were in place to ensure that families and babies were safe.’

Access to all areas was ‘restricted by locked doors, which were accessible with a staff pass or by a member of staff approving entrance through an intercom.’

‘Patient records indicated that CO2 monitoring may not be being conducted in line with Welsh guidelines.’

Some staff that HIW spoke to ‘indicated that there was a shortage of CO2 monitors in the community. The health board must ensure that staff always have access to essential medical supplies and equipment and that a more robust system is put in place for monitoring and tracking equipment.’

The emergency trolley, used in a patient emergency, ‘was well organised and contained all the appropriate equipment, including a defibrillator.’

Inspectors found that there were ‘suitable arrangements for the safe and secure storage and administration of medicines including controlled drugs. Medicines were stored in a safe, secure system with fingerprint access.’

‘Organisation and coordination around the mealtime was efficient. There was a tea trolly, water and fruit readily available always and a kitchen was also available for patients.’

HIW reviewed nine sets of patient records. The standard of patient records was ‘mixed.’ ‘Four of the records documented good clear care planning, decision making and risk management.’

However, ‘two of the nine sets of records were disorganised and not in logical order and this could be difficult to ensure safe ongoing care. Five sets of records documented care that was not always signed off by the staff member providing care. Two sets of records were missing documentation and information in the MEOWS charts.’

A clear management structure is in place with ‘clear lines of reporting and accountability.’

Improvement recommendations made from Health Inspectorate Wales: