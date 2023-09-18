GWENT Police have seized 5.5kg of heroin with a street value of £500,000 after a man was arrested over the weekend, Newport Magistrates’ Court was told.
Vince Hall, 49, has been charged with possession with intent to supply a class A drug after his car was pulled over by officers on the A40 in Monmouth.
He was arrested on Saturday, James Sprunks, prosecuting, told magistrates.
Hall, of Comfrey Close, Newport has also been charged with possession with intent to supply cannabis.
The defendant, who was represented by Jemma Guy, did not enter any pleas.
MORE NEWS: Thug strangled ex-girlfriend and chillingly told her: ‘I feel like killing you’
His case was adjourned to Newport Crown Court on October 16.
Hall was remanded in custody.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here
Comments are closed on this article