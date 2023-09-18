Vince Hall, 49, has been charged with possession with intent to supply a class A drug after his car was pulled over by officers on the A40 in Monmouth.

He was arrested on Saturday, James Sprunks, prosecuting, told magistrates.

Hall, of Comfrey Close, Newport has also been charged with possession with intent to supply cannabis.

The defendant, who was represented by Jemma Guy, did not enter any pleas.

His case was adjourned to Newport Crown Court on October 16.

Hall was remanded in custody.