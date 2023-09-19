Last Friday, September 15, the Celtic Manor Resort was named the Best UK Hotel at the M&IT Awards at Evolution London.

It is the ninth time in ten years that the Celtic Manor Resort, part of The Celtic Collection, has taken the prestigious gold award.

The Caerleon site, which boasts three championship golf courses, luxury spas, and a range of restaurants and conference facilities, famously hosted world leaders at the 2014 NATO Summit and the Ryder Cup in 2010.

It beat Carden Park Hotel and Park Regis Birmingham to the top prize.

Rachel Phillips, Sales Director at The Celtic Collection, said: “The team at The Celtic Manor Resort go above and beyond to provide our guests with excellent service during their stay so for this to be recognised by our industry peers is testament to all their hard work.

“I am incredibly proud to bring gold back to the resort once again.”

The ICC Wales, an £83.7m venture between Celtic Manor and Welsh Government, won silver in the Best UK Conference Centre and Best Positive Impact/Event Legacy categories.

The 5,000-capacity centre was recognised for its work in educating the events sector on Martyn’s Law – a bill to better prepare and protect the UK against terrorist attacks, named after a victim of the Manchester Arena attack in 2017.

Ian Edwards, CEO of The Celtic Collection and ICC Wales, said: “The venue and hotel teams work extremely hard every single day to give guests a truly exceptional experience during their time with us and to inspire and educate the sector on important matters.

“To bring a gold and two silver awards back to Wales is a fantastic endorsement for all that we do, and an achievement that our incredible team can take great pride in.”