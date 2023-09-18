The weapons were found at the site of Bedwas Infant School, St Mary St, at around 10am on Friday, September 15.

Specially trained firearms officers attended as a precaution and the school was placed under lockdown while officers searched the grounds for other items.

Police say there is no ongoing threat to children or staff at the school.

Detective Chief Inspector Mike Preston said: "We conducted a search of the school grounds and no further items were found by officers.

"The decision was taken to place the school in lockdown while this search took place in order to keep the children and staff safe from any potential harm.

"Both items were seized by officers and there is no ongoing threat to anyone currently at the school.

"We will be looking into how these two items of concern made their way onto the school grounds.

"If you've any information which could assist our enquiries, you can call 101 or send us a direct message on social media, quoting log reference 2300313003.

"You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 with details."