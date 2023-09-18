Gwent Police are appealing for information after a report of criminal damage at Ystrad Mynach train station on Friday, August 18, between midnight and 1am.

Exactly a month after the reported incident, Caerphilly Borough officers have shared a picture of a woman with dark clothes, glasses, and blonde hair, who they say may be able to help with enquiries.

The latest police data shows there were 26 reported incidents of vehicle crime in Ystrad Mynach in the past 12 months.

Anyone with information relating to the woman, or the reported incident of criminal damage, is asked to call Gwent Police on 101 quoting 2300277199 or send a message on social media.

“Can you help? We’re appealing for information after a report of criminal damage in Ystrad Mynach train station on Friday 18 August,” the appeal, issued on social media, read.

“A white Tesla was damaged between midnight and 1am.

“Officers would like to speak to this woman, who may be able to help them with their enquiries. If you have any information please call us on 101, quoting 2300277199, or DM us on social media.”