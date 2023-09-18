The defendants are:

Nicholas Yhnell, 36, of John Ireland Close, Newport

Ihtesham Hassan, 44, of Cefn Coed Road, Cardiff

Farhan Musleh, 60, West Lee, Riverside, Cardiff

The trio are accused of conspiracy to supply heroin, conspiracy to supply cocaine and conspiracy to supply ecstasy in Newport between November 1, 2022 and September 13 this year.

The defendants were remanded in custody at the city’s magistrates’ court.

They are due to appear before the crown court on October 13.

Gwent Police officers closed Corporation Road in Newport during part of the operation on Wednesday, September 13.