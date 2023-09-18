The Newport-based business, which recently launched Harvey Bowes Real Estate, is also heavily involved in a variety of building and regeneration projects in and around the city.

Local man Tim Webber, aged 56, has been appointed construction project manager as the entrepreneurial property business forges ahead with a raft of schemes in the city.

Tom Evans, aged 32, from Newport, takes the sales and lettings negotiator role while architecture graduate Dominika Majer, 21, also from Newport, completes the signings.

Experienced business owner Tim said he'd joined Harvey Bowes as "the role seemed like it would be an interesting challenge which is proving to be the case".

Tom said he relishes the challenge presented by the new position.

He said: "I really enjoy building relationships and making new connections and engaging with new and existing people and clients. I was attracted by the vision that Harvey Bowes has for its real estate business. I'm looking forward to gaining experience from the wealth of expertise and knowledge that exist in the business."

Dominika said: "As a recent graduate I am looking to gain experience in property and finance. Working with Harvey Bowes will allow me to gain valuable knowledge that I can use to build my career path and expand my connections. Arranging and planning events for the company will help me to develop my personal skills such as organisation, communication and time management."

Harvey Bowes managing director, Howard Bowes, aged 46, a native of Newport, said: "We're delighted to have been able to continue to attract the calibre of recruit that we have to the business as we continue to grow. Harvey Bowes is at a key stage of its development with activity happening on a variety of fronts. I'm confident that Tim, Tom and Dominika are ready to make a important contributions to our journey.

"Tim Webber has joined us to run our development projects for Harvey Bowes Real Estate, with exciting schemes such as our two grade II listed developments on Lower Dock Street, Newport, one being the Drill Hall scheme, plus Tredegar Chambers.

"We are looking to bring 37 new apartments to Newport across these three developments. Tim will play a key role in helping to deliver these exciting projects.

"Tom has joined HBRE in the role of sales and lettings negotiator. He's already worked for Haart and Hathways in the past and is a positive addition to the real estate team

"Dominika comes in as a sales coordinator and to assist with customer service and the coordination of services."