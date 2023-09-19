Usual police guidance says the threshold for enforcement should be no less than 10% over the limit, plus 2mph.

Buried in the Frequently Asked Questions section of the 20mph campaign page, however, GoSafe reveal that Chief Police Officers have allowed a more lenient threshold while motorists come to terms with the slower default limit.

A GoSafe spokesperson said: “While the public get used to the change in default limit, Chief Police Officers have allowed us to increase this to 10% plus 4mph in 20mph only, meaning we can start to prosecute at 26mph in a 20mph limit.

“A change in speed limit will influence driver behaviour, and drivers will be given the opportunity to adjust to the change. As people get used to the new rules, our approach will prioritise engagement and will be proportionate to the speed the driver is going. The best advice is to travel within the speed limit.”

Instead of prosecuting, dedicated roadside education groups known as Operation Ugain teams will engage with speeding drivers on 20mph roads.

Police officers and partners will work with fire and rescue services to provide engagement sessions five days a week in communities throughout Wales.

This free engagement opportunity will be available to everyone except the most dangerous drivers, who will be prosecuted, at the discretion of the officers taking part in operations.

“There is no change in the amount of enforcement resources and all other speed limits and enforcement sites are unaffected,” the spokesperson said.