Kacie James-Hawkeswood, 13, was last seen at around 3:50pm on Saturday, September 9.

She is described as being about 5ft 5in in height with brown shoulder-length hair.

Gwent Police believe she may be in the Cwmbran, Newport or Pontypool areas.

Anyone with informtion is asked to call 101, quoting 2300310708, or direct message Gwent Police on social media.