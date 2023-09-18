A TEENAGER from Pontypool has been reported as missing.
Kacie James-Hawkeswood, 13, was last seen at around 3:50pm on Saturday, September 9.
She is described as being about 5ft 5in in height with brown shoulder-length hair.
Gwent Police believe she may be in the Cwmbran, Newport or Pontypool areas.
Anyone with informtion is asked to call 101, quoting 2300310708, or direct message Gwent Police on social media.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here