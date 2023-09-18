Large numbers of classes turned up to the farm site with banners, posters, and most of all their loud voices to make clear their stance that the farm should be kept open for the good of the community and the council should be able to find the funds.

The children were not the only ones joining the protest, with cars driving on the nearby roundabout tooting their horns to show their support.

Many of the staff in attendance said that the farm “is an important part of the children’s learning”, with one describing it as “a travesty” if the council goes ahead with plans to close it.

The pupils present were very clear to get their message across, with cries of “Save our farm” being heard loud and clear across the whole crowd.

These children clearly adore the farm and don’t want to lose it, with many overheard saying things along the lines of “I love the farm” and “Why is it closing? I want it back”.

More and more classes joined the protest as it went on, making the community's opinion very clear (Image: Sallie Phillips, Newsquest)

The staff and surrounding community alike remain hopeful that the council will see what the farm means to the children and vote to continue the planned revamp and reopening of what has been a beloved community attraction since the 1980s.

The 250-year-old farm is at risk of closing less than a year after a £1.7 million investment revamp was promised, after increasing construction costs caused the project to be delayed.

The gates have now been left locked since last autumn, including being closed to visitors over the summer when it was originally hoped they would be able to bring in some much-needed income.

The future of the farm now lies solely in the hands of Torfaen County Borough Council, who have been given two options.

Either find the remaining £1.6 million to complete the promised upgrade, as well as an extra £400,000 annually to help with the farm’s daily running costs until 2029/30 when the farm would reach profitability or close the farm permanently.

Even if the council decide to save the farm, it won’t open until 2025 as confirmed earlier this year with nine members of staff made redundant during its closure.

A council meeting tomorrow will decide on the farm’s final future with the opinion of the community broadcast loud and clear during this afternoon’s protests.

One protestor confirmed that there will be another protest at the council offices tomorrow, with the community prepared to "fight to the end" for their beloved farm.