Teenager Kian Davies, 18, was showing off and performing “stunts” while riding at Gwent Shopping Centre in Tredegar in front of members of the public.

Kate Lewis, prosecuting, told Newport Magistrates’ Court: “The defendant was riding his Sur-Ron electric bicycle through a pedestrianised area which is not meant for vehicles.

“He was seen performing stunts and multiple wheelies which put members of the public at significant risk by the standard of his driving.

“The defendant deliberately ignored the rules of where he was riding.

“He has not passed his test and only has a provisional licence and so he did not have a licence to ride this bike and didn’t have any insurance.

“Thankfully, nobody was injured.”

Davies was caught by police after they identified him from CCTV footage of the incidents.

The defendant, of Brynhyfryd, Rhymney, Caerphilly pleaded guilty to dangerous driving, driving without a licence and driving without insurance.

The offences were committed on Thursday, May 25.

The court was told Davies’ mother had bought him the bike which has now been sold.

Paul Morris representing the unemployed defendant asked the court to take into account his early guilty pleas and his lack of any previous convictions.

Davies’ lawyer added: “His mum is pushing him to find work.

“The defendant is reliant on her at the moment.”

Chair of the magistrates Martyn Parfitt told Davies: “This was reckless and stupid.

“It could have ended up causing serious injury to yourself or someone else.

“You were behaving like a bit of an idiot.

“It’s not a push bike, it’s an electric bike.”

The defendant was sentenced to a community order and must carry out 200 hours of unpaid work.

He was banned from driving for two years and has to pay a £114 victim surcharge and £85 costs.