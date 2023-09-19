POLICE arrested an erratic driver in the Caerphilly area this week after finding more than 100 pizzas – suspected to be stolen – in their car.
Gwent Police officers conducting a stop and search in Pengam on Sunday, September 17.
They found multiple bladed articles, fuel siphoning equipment and 112 pizza boxes in the driver's car.
The driver was arrested for a multitude of offences.
The social media post from Gwent Police Operations and Support, issued the evening of Monday, September 18, said: “Last night, we stopped a vehicle driving erratically in Pengam.
“Following a #StopSearch we found multiple bladed articles, fuel siphoning equipment and 112 pizzas! Suspected to have just been stolen.
“Driver arrested for a multitude of offences.”
