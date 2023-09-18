Kacie Bowden hasn’t been seen for five days since she disappeared in Cwmbran on Wednesday, September 13.

A force spokesperson said: “Officers are concerned for her welfare.”

She also goes by the name of Kacie Hawkeswood-James.

The teenager from Pontypool is described as being around 5ft 4in tall with shoulder length brown hair and has known links to both Cwmbran and Newport.

The Gwent Police spokesperson added: “Anyone with any information on her whereabouts is asked to call us on 101 or send us a direct message on social media, quoting log reference 2300310708.

“Kacie is also urged to get in touch with us to confirm that she is safe and well.”