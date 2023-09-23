SUBWAY is known for its sandwiches and slogan “eat fresh” – but how fresh is the food?
The make-your-own sandwich chain allows visitors to buy freshly-cooked bread and cookies and pick their meats, salad, and sauces on their sandwiches.
But the test of fresh food (or hygienic practices) is determined by inspections and food hygiene ratings, which focus on:
-
Hygienic food handling;
-
Cleanliness and condition of facilities and building;
-
Management of food safety
Here we explore the hygiene ratings (accurate at the time of publication) for the Subway branches in Newport, Torfaen, Caerphilly and Monmouthshire…
Newport
Subway, High Street – Three (generally satisfactory)
- Last inspection: June 29, 2023
- “Good” hygienic food handling, while “generally satisfactory” cleanliness and condition of facilities and building, plus management of food safety.
Subway, 36 Cardiff Road – Four (good)
- Last inspection: January 19, 2023
- “Very good” hygienic food handling, while “generally satisfactory” cleanliness and condition of facilities and building, plus management of food safety.
Subway, Caerleon Road – Four (good)
- Last inspection: October 27, 2022
- “Very good” hygienic food handling and cleanliness and condition of facilities and building. But “generally satisfactory” management of food safety.
Subway, John Frost Square – Five (very good)
- Last inspection: May 10, 2023
Subway, Malpas Road – Five (very good)
- Last inspection: October 27, 2022
Subway, 156-160 Cardiff Road – Five (very good)
- Last inspection: May 26, 2022
Subway @ Tesco, Newport Retail Park – Five (very good)
- Last inspection: February 19, 2019
Subway @ Spar, Ponthir Road – Five (very good)
- Last inspection: June 18, 2018
Torfaen
Subway, EG Folly Tower Service Station in Pontymoile – Four (good)
- Last inspection: March 8, 2023
- “Good” management of hygienic food handling and management of food safety with “generally satisfactory” cleanliness and condition of facilities and building.
Subway, North Walk in Cwmbran – Five (very good)
- Last inspection: May 26, 2023
Caerphilly
Subway, Hanbury Road in Bargoed – Three (generally satisfactory)
- Last inspection: November 16, 2022
- It was rated “generally satisfactory” in all three categories.
Subway, 65 High Street in Blackwood – Three (generally satisfactory)
- Last inspection: September 29, 2022
- “Good” hygienic food handling, “generally satisfactory” management of food safety and cleanliness and condition of facilities and building.
Subway, 55 Cardiff Road – Three (generally satisfactory)
- Last inspection: August 4, 2022
- “Good” hygienic food handling, while “generally satisfactory” cleanliness and condition of facilities and building, plus management of food safety.
Subway, 6 Cae Meillion – Five (very good)
- Last inspection: February 28, 2023
Monmouthshire
Subway, Monmouth North Services – Four (good)
- Last inspection: June 19, 2023
- “Very good” management of food safety and “good” cleanliness and condition of facilities and building. Hygienic food handling is “generally satisfactory”.
Subway, Frogmore Street in Abergavenny – Five (very good)
- Last inspection: January 25, 2023
Subway, Unit 103A Wales 1 Business Park in Magor – Five (very good)
- Last inspection: November 23, 2022
Subway, Newport Road in Chepstow – Five (very good)
- Last inspection: November 17, 2021
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here