The make-your-own sandwich chain allows visitors to buy freshly-cooked bread and cookies and pick their meats, salad, and sauces on their sandwiches.

But the test of fresh food (or hygienic practices) is determined by inspections and food hygiene ratings, which focus on:

Hygienic food handling;

Cleanliness and condition of facilities and building;

Management of food safety

Here we explore the hygiene ratings (accurate at the time of publication) for the Subway branches in Newport, Torfaen, Caerphilly and Monmouthshire…

Newport

Subway, High Street – Three (generally satisfactory)

Last inspection: June 29, 2023

“Good” hygienic food handling, while “generally satisfactory” cleanliness and condition of facilities and building, plus management of food safety.

Subway, 36 Cardiff Road – Four (good)

Last inspection: January 19, 2023

“Very good” hygienic food handling, while “generally satisfactory” cleanliness and condition of facilities and building, plus management of food safety.

Subway, Caerleon Road – Four (good)

Last inspection: October 27, 2022

“Very good” hygienic food handling and cleanliness and condition of facilities and building. But “generally satisfactory” management of food safety.

Subway, John Frost Square – Five (very good)

Last inspection: May 10, 2023

Subway, Malpas Road – Five (very good)

Last inspection: October 27, 2022

Subway, 156-160 Cardiff Road – Five (very good)

Last inspection: May 26, 2022

Subway @ Tesco, Newport Retail Park – Five (very good)

Last inspection: February 19, 2019

Subway @ Spar, Ponthir Road – Five (very good)

Last inspection: June 18, 2018

Torfaen

Subway, EG Folly Tower Service Station in Pontymoile – Four (good)

Last inspection: March 8, 2023

“Good” management of hygienic food handling and management of food safety with “generally satisfactory” cleanliness and condition of facilities and building.

Subway, North Walk in Cwmbran – Five (very good)

Last inspection: May 26, 2023

Caerphilly

Subway, Hanbury Road in Bargoed – Three (generally satisfactory)

Last inspection: November 16, 2022

It was rated “generally satisfactory” in all three categories.

Subway, 65 High Street in Blackwood – Three (generally satisfactory)

Last inspection: September 29, 2022

“Good” hygienic food handling, “generally satisfactory” management of food safety and cleanliness and condition of facilities and building.

Subway, 55 Cardiff Road – Three (generally satisfactory)

Last inspection: August 4, 2022

“Good” hygienic food handling, while “generally satisfactory” cleanliness and condition of facilities and building, plus management of food safety.

Subway, 6 Cae Meillion – Five (very good)

Last inspection: February 28, 2023

Monmouthshire

Subway, Monmouth North Services – Four (good)

Last inspection: June 19, 2023

“Very good” management of food safety and “good” cleanliness and condition of facilities and building. Hygienic food handling is “generally satisfactory”.

Subway, Frogmore Street in Abergavenny – Five (very good)

Last inspection: January 25, 2023

Subway, Unit 103A Wales 1 Business Park in Magor – Five (very good)

Last inspection: November 23, 2022

Subway, Newport Road in Chepstow – Five (very good)