SAPPHIRE SMALL, 22, of Wye Crescent, Bettws, Newport must pay £169 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 35mph in a 30mph zone on Newbridge Road, Pontllanfraith, Blackwood on March 2.

Her driving record was endorsed with three points.

MICHAEL BUCKLEY, 27, of Elgar Avenue, Newport must pay £1,014 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for riding a Sur-Ron e-bike without insurance on Lyne Road on April 2.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.

TYLER KEEPIN, 26, of Alanbrooke Avenue, Newport must pay £552 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 41mph in a 30mph zone on the A4042 on Usk Way on March 12.

His driving record was endorsed with four points.

AMI REBECCA HUGHSON, 40, of Brynwern, Pontypool must pay £398 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for using a motor vehicle for which no test certificate had been issued on the A4042 in Cwmbran on April 9.

ABDUL WAHID, 18, of Christchurch Road, Newport must pay £706 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 50mph in a 30mph zone on Chepstow Road on March 20.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.

SIMON DESMOND NEALE, 56, of Partridge Way, Duffryn, Newport must pay £398 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for using a motor vehicle for which no test certificate had been issued on Cornwall Road on March 9.

JOSEPH SALMON, 40, of Willow Court, Pantside, Newbridge must pay £398 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 35mph in a 30mph zone on the A4042 on Usk Way, Newport on March 12.

His driving record was endorsed with three points.

KIRSTY ELIZABETH APLIN, 38, of Sir Bartholomew Grove, Undy, Monmouthshire must pay £322 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 60mph in a 50mph zone on the M4 motorway in Newport between Junction 23a and Junction 25 on March 15.

Her driving record was endorsed with three points.

DAVID BERES, 79, of Corporation Road, Newport must pay £1,014 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.

MADELEINE BURROWS, 44, of Greenlands Close, Wyesham, Monmouth must pay £398 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 63mph in a 50mph zone on the M4 motorway in Newport between Junction 26 and Junction 28 on February 11.

Her driving record was endorsed with three points.

RICHARD FRANCIS MCSWEENEY, 57, of Pencoed Place, Croesyceiliog, Cwmbran must pay £398 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 40mph in a 30mph zone on Cardiff Road, Newport on March 12.

His driving record was endorsed with three points.