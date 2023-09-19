The bridge is closed both ways between J2 Wye Valley Link Road, Chepstow and J1 A403 Aust.

Detours are currently in operation via the M4 Prince of Wales Bridge.

Speed restrictons are in place between J23 Rogiet - J22 Pilning/Prince Of Wales Bridge due to the heavy rain and winds.

Newport bus services will face ‘significant delays’ due to the bridges closure.

The T7 will operate a diversionary route via Princes of Wales Bridge.

Newport bus is advising those travelling to allow extra time for diversions and apologised for any inconvenience.

Winds are set to hit a high of 42mph at 12pm today with heavy due to stop this afternoon.