Michael Simmonds-Dickens, 37, lost four stone - dropping from 17 stone to just over 13 stone - after joining a FAW-accredited weight-loss programme.

“Like many people I've struggled with my weight for most of my adult life,” said Mr Simmonds-Dickens.

“I steadily gained more and more over the years, and the lockdowns only exacerbated that.

“I'd got to the point where, getting out of bed was starting to feel like a struggle, and I would periodically suffer from back and hip pain.

“I knew that I needed to do something but had always failed to maintain a diet.”

The MAN v FAT programme – which is a partner of the Football Association of Wales – uses football to help men get lose weight and live healthier life.

Initially Mr Simmonds-Dickens was “apprehensive” due to his “lack of football ability” but a friend of his started going it and encouraged him to sign up.

“I haven't looked back,” continued Mr Simmonds-Dickens. “It was the perfect programme for me and how I'm wired.

"I went something like 30 to 32 weeks losing consistently and hitting my milestones, finishing the top scorer two seasons in a row.

“I went from obese to a healthy weight in 12 months and have maintained it ever since.”

MAN v FAT was created by Andrew Shanahan, who was fed up with traditional weight-loss classes primarily aimed at women.

It is aimed at men with a BMI of higher than 27.5 and now has at least 8,000 players taking part in nearly 160 leagues across the UK.

This includes the Newport MAN v FAT club which Mr Simmonds-Dickens was a member with, although he has now switched to the Bridgend club to play alongside family members.

Players are weighed then play a 30-minute game of six-a-side, with extra goal bonuses awarded to teams based on the amount of weight players have lost.

Players receive additional support including healthy meal recipe ideas and tips on general fitness.

“MAN v FAT has really helped me develop consistent, healthy habits that have improved my wellbeing - physically and mentally,” added Mr Simmonds-Dickens.

“I make time to exercise regularly, even if it’s going for a walk, because I have a responsibility to my team.

“It's all about the community. Fantastic people ready to help and support you, but also to make you accountable.

"That's why it works.”

The Newport club meets on Friday evenings at The Gol Centre, Nash Road. The Bridgend club also meets on Friday evenings at Archbishop McGrath RC School, Oak Tree Way in Brackla.

Find out more at https://www.manvfatfootball.org