The announcement was made via the store’s official Instagram account that all Home Bargains shops will be closing on Boxing Day and New Year’s Day this year.

The store said the move was a “thank you” to the staff, giving them the chance to “relax and enjoy the Christmas break with loved ones”.

While some responses questioned the timing of the announcement, the majority reacted very positively, and suggested they would like to see more retailers follow suit.

One said: “I think all stores should be shut on Boxing Day and New Year’s Day, how it used to be.”

While another added: “All those moaning about timing. It’s good for the staff to know so they can plan. Some obviously never worked in retail.

“Also, may give other retailers a thought to do the same for their staff.”

A Home Bargains Spokesperson said: “All of our stores will be closing for Boxing Day & New Year’s Day.

“We would like to thank all our staff for how hard you have worked this past year and want you to relax and enjoy the Christmas break with your loved ones.”

The retailer has taken a similar approach in the past, and in 2020 even offered financial boosts for staff as a thank you for their hard work.

Staff received two weeks extra pay in their November pay packet to help with the cost of Christmas.

Speaking at the time, a Home Bargains spokesman said: “We want to recognise how hard our staff have worked throughout some very challenging times and allow them to relax and truly enjoy the break safely with their loved ones.

"Home Bargains is a family-run business, and we know the importance of being together at Christmas time, now more than ever.

"Our staff work tirelessly to keep all our stores running smoothly no matter what and this is our way of saying thank you to all of our staff for their hard work and commitment."