Kian Everson, an eight-year-old twin, spent Christmas day 2021 fatigued in bed – his mother Danielle initially thought this was a virus going around at his primary school.

But when she spotted an unusual rash and bruise-like marks on Kian’s body and noticed how lethargic he had become, she decided to take him to A&E.

“I Googled his symptoms and leukaemia came up,” said Ms Everson.

“I called my dad and said, ‘I think Kian has leukaemia’ and he told me not to be daft.”

But the mother of four took Kian – who was six at the time – to the Grange Hospital on December 27, 2021, and he was diagnosed with acute lymphoblastic leukaemia.

“Our lives changed in an instant,” said the 33-year-old mum.

“From that moment on, we were in and out of hospital for months for Kian’s treatment.”

Kian has intensive chemotherapy for eight months, along with steroid treatment. He is now on maintenance treatment and will continue chemotherapy until 2025.

“He is fighting this battle with his head held high,” said Ms Everson.

“Cancer has picked the wrong child. The courage he shows shines so bright.

"He still has a long way to go as he finishes treatment in 2025, but we are all behind him – especially his twin brother, Kelan.”

“It hasn’t always been easy for Kelan as I need to spend a lot more time with Kian due to hospital appointments and so forth, but Kelan adores his brother and is very protective of him.”

Kian has returned to Blackwood Primary School and is looking forward to resuming his favourite hobby – kick boxing.

And now Kian is backing TK Maxx’s Give Up Clothes for Good campaign in support of Cancer Research UK for Children and Young People.

Kian and his family are encouraging the public to donate any pre-loved quality fashion and homeware they no longer need to their nearest TK Maxx store.

When sold in Cancer Research UK shops, each bag of items donated could be worth up to £25 to help support research into children’s and young people’s cancers.

Cancer Research UK spokeswoman for Wales, Ruth Amies, said: “We’re incredibly grateful to Kian and his family for their support.

"Cancer in children and young people is different to cancer in adults, so it needs different, dedicated research which campaigns like Give Up Clothes for Good help to fund.

“Thanks to our generous supporters, we’re discovering new ways to treat cancer, so children and young people can live longer, better lives, free from the fear of the disease.”

TK Maxx is the biggest corporate supporter of Cancer Research UK’s research into children’s and young people’s cancers. Since 2004, the retailer has raised more than £44 million to help improve survival and reduce long-term side effects for youngsters.

Give Up Clothes for Good is one of the UK’s longest running clothes collections and people can donate at any TK Maxx store, all year round.

Find out more at cruk.org/childrenandyoungpeople