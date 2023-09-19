Live

Emergency services at scene of crash on A4051 Cwmbran

Emergency
Cwmbran
Torfaen
By Lauran O'Toole

  • The A4051 is currently closed between Rougement Roundabout and Parkway Roundabout due to a two-way crash involving a lorry and a car.
  • The emergency services are at the scene and diversions are in place which may cause congestion.
  • The police are advising those travelling to avoid the area if possible and find alternative routes for your journey.

