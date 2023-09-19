Dawson Mark, 57, and Damian Griffin, 30, became involved in a fracas when a 4x4 they were travelling in was stopped in Pontypool.

Punches were swung and kicks aimed at two officers as they handcuffed Griffin on suspicion of drink-driving on Channel View in the Penygarn area of the town.

The police used a Taser and pepper spray to combat the two defendants and three other unnamed passengers in the 4x4 involved in the violence.

A pint glass was thrown at the police at one stage, Cardiff Crown Court was told.

Matthew Comer, prosecuting, said: “Griffin managed to escape from the scene and was found an hour later at home asleep in bed with the handcuffs still on.”

MORE NEWS: Watch: ‘Idiot’ e-bike rider pulling wheelies through middle of shopping centre

Griffin, of The Birches, Pontnewydd, Cwmbran pleaded guilty to escaping from custody.

Mark, of The Woodlands, Penygarn, Pontypool, admitted two counts of assaulting an emergency worker.

The offences occurred at around 9.20pm on Sunday, August 8, 2021.

Neither officer was seriously hurt.

The judge, Recorder Aidan Eardley KC, told Griffin: “This was a spontaneous escape rather than one that was planned.

“You didn't make it far and you weren't at large for very long but it is aggravated by the fact that you were under the influence of alcohol.”

Turning too Mark, he said: “You too were heavily drunk that night.”

Hilary Roberts representing Mark said: “The defendant was swinging punches wildly.

“He’d had a lot to drink and acted in a disgraceful way.”

Tom Roberts for Griffin said his client was not involved in any of the violence used against the police officers.

Recorder Eardley said he was able to suspend the prison sentences for both father and son because of a number of reasons.

There was the “considerable” two-year delay in the case coming to court, Griffin’s previous good character the fact Mark had no convictions for similar offences and there was a “realistic prospect of rehabilitation” in both cases.

Griffin was jailed for 14 weeks but that sentence was suspended for 12 months.

He must carry out 140 hours of unpaid work and pay £535 prosecution costs and a surcharge.

Mark, who has 10 previous convictions for 23 offences, was jailed for eight weeks but that sentence was also suspended for 12 months.

He has to carry out 80 hours of unpaid work and pay £340 towards prosecution costs.