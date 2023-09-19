The couple, who are best known for their roles in the popular London-based BBC soap opera, met during a Strictly show in 2019.

The actors soon struck up a romantic relationship before welcoming their first child together in 2021.

Announcing the news, the pair shared a picture of them pushing a pram with newborn Bonnie inside, telling fans: "Well…it’s been a busy week! Hope you all had a good one. HAPPY NEW YEAR from the three of us."

Since then, the soap stars revealed to OK! magazine that they had married while in Montenegro after their meeting in the BBC Strictly Come Dancing audience all those years ago.

Amy Walsh told the publication: "It was honestly the most perfect day. It surpassed all my expectations and more. I felt so surprisingly present on the day and loved every second. Now I’m just in pure bliss."

They exchanged vows in front of their friends and family in a gorgeous ceremony.

Guests at the event included Emmerdale stars Natalie Ann Jamieson, Olivia Bromley and Louisa Clein.

Amy walked down the aisle with her father, who was recently diagnosed with terminal cancer, explaining: "He knows he only has a certain amount of time left, so it was important for him to be there."

The pair announced their engagement in August, taking to the social media platform Instagram to share the proposal.

Toby snapped a selfie of the two lovers showing off Amy's new engagement ring, saying: "So this happened."