The Great British Bake Off is returning to our screens next week and the new contestants have been revealed.
Whether you’re a keen baker and fan of the show or you’re new to the baking world, you might be wondering who will be taking part in the competition this year.
Let’s take a look at all the amateur bakers who will aim to impress judges Paul Hollywood and Prue Leith in the Bake Off Tent.
Who are the 2023 Great British Bake Off contestants?
From a teacher to a delivery driver, there are 12 new contestants ready to take on the baking challenges, they are:
- Tasha - Participation officer from Bristol
- Saku - Intelligence analyst from Herefordshire
- Rowan - English literature student from West Yorkshire
- Nicky - Volunteer at a pet-therapy charity from the West Midlands
- Matty - Science and PE teacher from Cambridgeshire
- Keith - Chartered accountant from Hampshire
- Josh - Post-doctoral research associate and chemist by trade from Leicestershire
- Dana - Database administrator from Essex
- Dan - Resource planner in civil engineering from Cheshire
- Cristy - Personal assistant from east London
- Amos - Manager of a deli from north London
- Abbi - Delivery driver from Cumbria
How to watch The Great British Bake Off 2023
Viewers don’t have long to wait until they can tune into this year’s series.
The first episode will air on Tuesday, September 26 at 8pm on Channel 4.
