Whether you’re a keen baker and fan of the show or you’re new to the baking world, you might be wondering who will be taking part in the competition this year.

Let’s take a look at all the amateur bakers who will aim to impress judges Paul Hollywood and Prue Leith in the Bake Off Tent.

Who are the 2023 Great British Bake Off contestants?





From a teacher to a delivery driver, there are 12 new contestants ready to take on the baking challenges, they are:

Tasha - Participation officer from Bristol

Saku - Intelligence analyst from Herefordshire

Rowan - English literature student from West Yorkshire

Nicky - Volunteer at a pet-therapy charity from the West Midlands

Matty - Science and PE teacher from Cambridgeshire

Keith - Chartered accountant from Hampshire

Josh - Post-doctoral research associate and chemist by trade from Leicestershire

Dana - Database administrator from Essex

Dan - Resource planner in civil engineering from Cheshire

Cristy - Personal assistant from east London

Amos - Manager of a deli from north London

Abbi - Delivery driver from Cumbria

How to watch The Great British Bake Off 2023

Viewers don’t have long to wait until they can tune into this year’s series.

The first episode will air on Tuesday, September 26 at 8pm on Channel 4.