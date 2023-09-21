A warrant was executed on August 15 at Lost Souls, an animal sanctuary in Rogiet, Monmouthshire, after complaints were made about the business which included evidence of alleged neglect.

However, news about the raid at the sanctury emerged online, leaving the dog rescue community ‘shocked and horrified.’

The dog rescue community says it is now campaigning for justice for the 11 dogs seized from the site.

The Argus has not at this stage been able to verify whether any dogs died in the raid.

The sanctuary has reported certain officers of Monmouthshire County council to the police and RSPCA for actions that ‘potentially contravene the Animal Welfare Act 2006’ on Saturday 9 September and are waiting on whether an investigation will be held.

However, Monmouthshire Council said the warrant was authorised by the courts under the Animal Welfare Act 2006.

The council launched a criminal investigation after complaints were made about the business which included evidence of alleged neglect.

Luba was a dog belonging to the sanctuary (Image: Lost Souls Sanctuary)

A spokesperson from Lost Souls Sanctuary said: “Many members of the public have been asking questions about how the decision to kill the dogs was made.

"The county council says that a behaviourist and two veterinary surgeons were involved in the decision making, however we have not received any information about the assessment process or the rationale for their actions. We have questioned the qualifications, experience and knowledge of the individuals concerned in relation to the breeds and types of dogs that were cared for at the sanctuary.

“We have repeatedly asked for a list of the names of the dogs that were killed but have not been given this by Monmouthshire County Council. We have also asked for their standard behavioural and risk assessment documentation in relation to enforcement activities but have been denied access to those.

“Many of the 11 dogs killed were large guardian breed type dogs who were nervous towards strangers and would have been difficult for an inexperienced dog handler to deal with. They were safe at the sanctuary, having no contact with the general public and not a risk to anyone. We believe that Monmouthshire County Council will argue that these dogs were too difficult for them to handle."

The sanctuary claims that two of the dogs killed were 12-year-old Audrey, who had lived in the sanctuary for 7 years and two-year-old Ralph.

A spokesperson from Lost Souls Sanctuary said: “At least two of the dogs killed on the site were known to be nervous but non-aggressive. One of those dogs, called Audrey, was well known to the dog rescue community because she had been the subject of a search when she went missing from a kennels back in 2016.

The sanctuary believes 12-year-old Audrey was killed (Image: Lost Souls Sanctuary)

“She had been placed in the sanctuary for her own protection and safety following this search. Audrey had lived in the sanctuary for 7 years and it was her home. She was 12 years old when she died.

“The second dog Ralph had been at the sanctuary since April 2023 and was still under assessment. Much loved by the owner and volunteers, he was two years old when he was killed. He was also a very nervous dog with no aggressive characteristics.”

The sanctuary also claims 2-year-old Ralph was killed (Image: Lost Souls Sanctuary)

Hayley Ashford, one of the campaign organisers, said ‘those of us that work in dog rescue cannot imagine a justifiable reason to kill dogs that are frightened but are not a threat or danger to anyone.’

“The dog rescue community in the UK and overseas has been shocked and horrified by the unfolding events at Lost Souls Sanctuary," said Ms Ashford.

"I have personally received numerous messages from the UK and across the world asking what is going on in Monmouthshire and why these dogs were killed?

“At the moment I don’t have any answers for them. We believe there were other options available to the county council team but that the team was too inexperienced to realise that. Euthanising the dogs should only have been done when all other avenues had been explored to save the dogs lives.”

Ann Pursey, another campaign organiser, said: “We remain shocked and astonished by the actions of Monmouthshire County Council in relation to the dogs that were killed. We don’t understand the motivation or justification for killing 11 dogs on the grounds of a sanctuary which was supposed to be a safe place and a home for life for those dogs.

“Everyone in the rescue world is watching what happens with the Lost Souls Sanctuary. We definitely need to find a way to get justice for the dogs because we believe the killings were not justifiable. The dangerous precedent set by these killings for authorities that wish to remove dogs from sanctuary premises is very concerning indeed”.

The council has launched a criminal investigation (Image: Lost Souls Sanctuary)

At the sanctuary the council said that a ‘significant number of animals were found to be suffering.’

A Monmouthshire County Council spokesperson said: “On Tuesday 15th August an entry warrant was lawfully executed at a premises known as Lost Souls Sanctuary in Monmouthshire.

“A warrant was authorised by the courts under the Animal Welfare Act 2006 following numerous complaints, evidence of neglect and prolonged attempts to work with the owner.

“Officers from Animal Licensing Wales were supported by Police officers at the property, where a significant number of dogs were found to be suffering and were taken into possession following expert veterinary advice.

“A criminal investigation is now underway and further information will be provided when it is appropriate to do so.”