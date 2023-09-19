The Stonemill Restaurant, part of the Steppes Farm property, was forced to close at the end of August due to increasing business costs.

The building is located in Rockfield, just shy of 2.5 miles from Monmouth, and is currently being marketed on Rightmove by Bladen Property Consultants in Chepstow.

The restaurant has been on the market as part of the Steppes Farm property since October 2021, with a guide price of £2 million, after rising costs had already begun to have an impact on the hospitality industry.

The sad news was announced by owner Michelle De’Cloedt on their Facebook page on Friday, August 11.

The Steppes Farm holiday cottages are still available online to rent.

The post read: “It saddens me greatly to let you all know that The Stonemill will be closing for good on Thursday 31st August. The last 22 years have been a wild ride and we have loved every minute of it. 2023 has proved to get the better of us!

“As a team we have all tried so hard but price increases on everything have made our lives impossible. We will be trading as normal until this time.

“Thank you so much for supporting us over the years. Fond regards to you all.”

The Stonemill had been trading within the community as a restaurant for over 15 years, and was a very popular choice among the residents, who were keen to express their disappointment at the forced closure on social media.

Many customers said they were “so sorry to hear this” while another described herself as “gutted” at the news, which would be “a very sad loss” for the Monmouthshire community.

There was plenty of nostalgia for the restaurant in the comments, with people reminiscing of events they had celebrated there over the last decade or so, from weddings to birthday parties.

It had always been appreciated by critics and customers alike, including being featured in the Michelin Guide and regularly listed as one of the top restaurants in Monmouthshire throughout the 2000s and 2010s.

Over 500 reviews on Tripadvisor awarded it a very high star rating of 4.5/5 and placed it at number five on its list of the best restaurants in Monmouth.

It has also won numerous awards, including the Travellers’ Choice 2022 and two AA rosettes.

The website says the restaurant has closed "for the foreseeable future". There could still be hope that whoever purchases the Steppes Farm property could choose to reopen the Stonemill alongside the holiday lets.