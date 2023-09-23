Rubina Hanif, 60, is running to raise money for MS Society so that more research can be undertaken into the condition which affects her nephew, Yousif Ahmed.

Yousif, who lives on the same street as Rubina in Christchurch, was diagnosed when he was just 26.

Rubina said: "We’re a very close family and I remember he phoned me when his parents were away and he was complaining of tingling and numbness.

"We were told that it was a trapped nerve but I knew it was more serious as the sensation was moving to different parts of the body and, within a day or so, he started dragging his leg.”

Rubina's determination and persistence led to Yousif being admitted to the Royal Gwent Hospital. Various tests were carried out over a period of three months which confirmed that it was MS.

MS is a condition that can affect the brain and spinal cord, causing a wide range of potential symptoms, including problems with vision, movement, sensation or balance. Yousif has been diagnosed with relapsing and remitting MS which means that he can have a relapse and recover with minimal physiological impact.

The once keen football player found he was unable to use a knife or fork. He couldn’t walk unaided and wasn’t able to dress or bathe himself.

Bedridden for two years, Rubina says it is testament to Yousif’s positive mindset that the now 39-year-old can walk short distances, drive and live relatively independently.

She said: "Not everybody gets a diagnosis as quickly as Yousif. It can take a lot longer than three months that is why I am raising funds. More research needs to be done so that people get their diagnoses more quickly and get the treatment they need.”

Yousif is planning to be on the finish line along with Rubina’s family and her growing brood of grandchildren. And Rubina can’t wait to be a part of the event:

“I have run it twice before – when I was 52 and 53 – and I had to do it this year because it’s the 20th anniversary of the Cardiff Half Marathon. It feels like my home event. I love running on Welsh soil and everyone around you on the day is so upbeat and positive. The atmosphere carries you to the finish line.

“It’s also something I do for me. I am a very busy grandmother and I help look after my grandchildren but when I run, I feel free; free of everything. It’s about me and what I want to do. I don’t run for a time or a personal best, I just run to keep going.”

This year’s Cardiff Half takes place on October 1 and is set to raise more than £3 million once again through partnerships with more than 90 charities. It sold out in June with 27,500 spaces runners now registered to be on the start line.

