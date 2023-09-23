This property – being marketed by Archer & Co and listed on Rightmove with a guide price of £700,000 – could be for you.

This “truly exceptional” five-bedroom, on Lodge Road in Caerleon, has four storeys and includes a cinema room with an adjacent bar area.

Spread over four floors with plenty of light flooding through glass panes throughout, the property offers “panoramic vistas” which “capture the essence of the landscape” which changes throughout the day and seasons.

The cinema room is on the lower-level and “promises hours of relaxation and entertainment” while the bar area is “perfect for hosting gatherings or unwinding with a drink in hand.”

On the first floor is a “large, beautifully designed” kitchen which includes an integrated coffee machine, three ovens, an integrated microwave/oven, an instant hot tap, and more.

The kitchen – which also boasts a central island allowing storage and seating space - opens to a lounge diner which includes a built-in gas ‘DRU ‘ fire.

A separate living room and utility room can also be found on the first floor of this unique property.

Three of the five bedrooms are on the second floor, with each benefitting from their own en-suite bathrooms.

The other two bedrooms are based on the third floor of this spacious home – one which also has its own en-suite.

All five bedrooms throughout the property are double, with the top floor also offering “breath-taking views” over Caerleon, Newport, and the River Usk.

There is underfloor heating throughout the property (excluding the attic) along with Mandarin tiling.

Outside the property is a “world of boundless possibilities” which includes “ample” parking and leisure space.

The split-level design creates “architectural intrigue” and provides various zones for “relaxation, entertainment, and recreation” while allowing people to take in the views.

