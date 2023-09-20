Rishi Sunak announced that American XL Bully dogs will be banned by the end of the year.

However, the future of those dogs already kept as pets by people up and down the country is not certain.

The Argus recently spoke with a couple from Newport who own an XL Bully. They have asked that their names not be used out of fear of reprisals.

"Given the recent news on American XL bullies there doesn't seem to be coverage on one part of the story which has dominated me and my partner's lives, which is how to actually manage with a dangerous dog," they said.

"We have had the bully for over a year and, as he has aged, he has become progressively more dangerous."

They explained that the dog had been trained and was always walked with a muzzle.

However, they said that "everyone is afraid of him and every dog that walks by him immediately becomes defensive".

They say that their options are running out.

"We feel a bite is imminent," they said.

"He has pulled me over and escaped. We have both been injured by his behaviour on numerous occasions. "

Their dog was socialised young with humans, dogs and cats.

However, this went out the window the bigger and older he got.

"He works on pure instinct," they explained.

"Walking him has become horrifying, he is so strong that we have to brace ourselves whenever a child or dog is nearby.

"Despite a muzzle as he goes for them."

Such is their concern over the growing unpredictability of their dog, the couple have made the difficult choice to opt for euthanasia "after months of deliberation".

However, it is not that simple.

They say that no vet will accept their request, telling the Argus they are always told the dog would need to bite someone before that became a viable option.

"No one takes us seriously," they said.

"They keep recommending expensive behaviourists with no regard for his prey drive.

"We feel at a loss, with a constant sense of dread that someone will get hurt, most likely me or my partner. He [the dog] has attempted to murder our cats on several occassions."

Despite being dog lovers and "experienced dog owners", the couple say they have been "made to feel like failures and monsters for wanting to protect the public".

"They [the vets] make you feel like sh*t. Getting to this decision [euthanasia] was bad enough," they said.

"We’ve been met with a stone wall.

"I could be breaking the law by keeping this dog."