Bombay Blue, based in Natgarw, a village less than two and a half miles from Caerphilly, has received a penalty of £10,000 after being found to have illegal workers under their employment.

The fine has been revealed as part of the quarterly report from the UK Government on any civil penalties given to businesses in Wales and the South West during the time period of 1 January to 31 March 2023.

The report was officially published on the government website on Thursday, August 31.

Taffs Well Limited has been named as the business owner and, therefore, the party liable to pay the fine. The current director is a Mrs Taslima Shurma Kuddus, who has been in post since June 12, 2018.

The penalty does not appear to have had an impact on the business, with the general consensus of reviews being incredibly positive at an average of four and a half stars.

The most recent review was published just over a month ago, suggesting the business is still trading successfully despite the fine.

Bombay Blue has a registered address of 27a Cardiff Road, CF15 7SS, with opening hours of 5.30-22.30 seven days a week.

The penalty comes just over a year after Bombay Blue’s owners Taffs Well Limited were informed they would be struck off the Companies House register and dissolved within two months in May 2022.

However, the strike-off action was discontinued in late June 2022 after, according to the official document, found on the Government website, “cause has been shown why the company should not be struck off the register”.

It was confirmed no further action would be taken under section 100 of the Companies Act 2006.

Bombay Blue have not yet responded to a request for comment.