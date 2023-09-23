A year ago this month, Gwent had been basking in a seemingly unending heatwave.

This period of hot weather culminated in water levels at Llandegfedd Reservoir falling so low that previously submerged structures became visible once more.

Pictures and video taken at the reservoir last year showed just how far water levels fell last summer.

Llandegfedd Reservoir, near Pontypool, is usually used for watersports as well as being a nature reserve.

The reservoir itself covers an area of 434 acres and is managed by Welsh Water.

Most of the reservoir was accessible on foot.

Photos showed the discovery of Oakfield Bungalow, which was one of the properties submerged when the reservoir was flooded.

In recent days the weather has beem somewhat different.

Gwent has seen weather warnings for heavy rain, poor driving conditions and bridge closures due to strong winds.