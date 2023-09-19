Joseph Coslett, 22, from Cwmbran later confessed he had them because of his own “sexual gratification”.

Ross McQuillan-Johnson, prosecuting, said the defendant was arrested at work last year by detectives following a tip-off he had illegal pictures on the Kik app.

A handful of child abuse images of 12-year-old girls were found as well as more than 1,000 prohibited images of children.

“When he was interviewed by the police in May 2022, the defendant confirmed that the Kik social media account belonged to him,” Mr McQuillan-Johnson told Newport Crown Court.

“He said he had taken it upon himself to find people on Kik that were sharing indecent images of children and he did so with the intention of reporting them.

“When he was later interviewed on December 2 of the same year, he maintained the same position he put forward in the May interview.

“He didn't deny the facts of what was found, but just the reason of why they were there.

“The rationale was that he was part of those groups as he was simply looking to expose them.”

His barrister Heath Edwards said the defendant now abandoned that stance and his client admitted the images were for his own “sexual gratification”.

Coslett, of Kingsland Walk, St Dials admitted possession of a category B indecent photograph of a child and possession of a category C indecent photograph of a child.

He also pleaded guilty to possession of a prohibited photograph of a child and possession of an extreme pornographic image.

The judge, Recorder Dyfed Llion Thomas, told Coslett: “People like you who possess these types of images are perpetuating this evil and despicable activity of taking photographs of children so people can have sexual gratification from looking at them.

“I sentence you on the basis that you had these images for your own sexual gratification.”

The defendant was sentenced to a three-year community order and must carry out 80 hours of unpaid work.

Coslett will have to attend 30 sessions of the Horizon sex offender programme and complete a 30-day rehabilitation activity requirement.

He must register as a sex offender for the next five years and was made the subject of a sexual harm prevention order for the same period.

The defendant has to pay £720 costs and a £95 victim surcharge.