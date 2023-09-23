As the first half-term break is six weeks away, we have compiled a list of the top five spooky activities to do in Gwent.

The Skirrid Inn – Abergavenny

The Skirrid Inn is known to be one of the most haunted pubs in Wales, with sightings of many ghastly figures.

As Hallowe'en approaches the pub is hosting a one-hour interactive ghost walk on October 27, which is for people aged 16 and over and priced at £10 per person.

Bedwas Workman’s Institute – Bedwas

You have heard of Christmas pantomimes, but this workman’s institute is having a family Hallowe'en panto of the Disney classic Hocus Pocus on Saturday, October 28 at 2pm.

They will also have refreshments from their fully-stocked bar and family fun with music, entry is £5.

They are also having an adult paranormal investigation night after the panto at 8pm with Cymru Paranormal to find out secrets about the hall with the event expected to last until 2am.

Blaenavon Railway – Blaenavon

The ghost train full of ghouls and scares returns to the Furnace Sidings station on Saturday, October 28 until Tuesday, October 31.

Tickets are valid for one round trip, which lasts 10 to 15 minutes including the brief stop at the Whistle Inn.

Tredegar House, Newport

To celebrate the spooky season, the 17th-century house is hosting pumpkin workshops from October 28 to October 31.

The event is priced at £4 per person and runs between 11am and 5pm. Tools to carve pumpkins will be provided.

The activity is first come, first served with tickets available at the visitor reception on arrival.

No Comply – Newport

The indoor skatepark is hosting a special Hallowe'en event on Friday, October 27 from 5pm to 8pm with music, sweets and fun.

They are having a fancy dress event, where adults and children can dress in costume. There will also be a competition for the best costume, worst costume, and hardest costume to skate in.