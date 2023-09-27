If you can give a Hope dog a home, visit www.hoperescue.org.uk/adopt to find out more.

If you are unable to adopt a dog at the moment but would still like to help, please consider a regular donation to help the rescue's our work for vulnerable dogs, www.hoperescue.org.uk/donate

Jinx is looking to find a home with people who love exercise just as much as her.

Her new owners will need to have a love of the outdoors. However, Jinx does enjoy some downtime, as long as her favourite humans are close.

She is looking to be rehomed as the only pet and would prefer to be walked in areas where she won’t be bothered by dogs who are not on leads.

Jinx is looking for an adult-only household.

Jinx struggles to be left home alone and can become very distressed so, initially, new owners will need to be able to manage a schedule where she isn’t left home alone. This can be built up once she has settled.

Celine is currently in a foster home where she has been learning the ropes of a home life.

Celine loves the company of other dogs, so living with another in her new home is a must.

She can be vocal when on walks so will need a home that can help her build her confidence in new spaces.

Celine is doing well with her house training but will likely need time to get to grips with it again in a new environment.

Celine will need owners who are around during the day and could live with children ages 12 and over.

Pickles is ready to bounce his way into his new home!

He is full of life and would love a home to match.

An owner who could make use of secure walking fields would be great for him to burn off some excess energy.

Pickles would benefit from owners who are around during the day and who are keen to help him with his basic training.

He is looking for a home with children 12 years and over who are confident with boisterous dogs.

Beautiful Bonnie has already had a lot of upheaval in her short life so we are looking for a stable home where she can feel safe and secure.

She can be worried in new situations, but gets a lot of confidence from other dogs, so we are looking for her to be rehomed with a well-rounded adult dog.

Due to Bonnie’s worries, she is looking for a home where any children are aged 12-plus.

She is currently in a foster home with a cat and could do so again in her new home.

Bonnie will need the time she is left home alone gradually built up, and she will need further support with her toilet training.

After arriving with us as a stray, Eskel has settled in well.

At only two years old, he is full of life and would love owners who are willing to help him with his training. He does appear to have some basic training and is always happy to sit for a treat.

Eskel loves his walks and a home full of new adventures would be perfect for him.

He would prefer to be the only dog at home at the moment.

Eskel is currently looking for owners who are around during the day. He would need a home where any children are aged 14 and over.