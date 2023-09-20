Richard Hulme, 26, formerly of Trem Y Mynydd, Blaenavon pleaded not guilty to the allegations at a Cardiff Crown Court hearing.

The prosecution claims the alleged offences occurred in Abergavenny on July 7.

Hulme is due to stand trial on January 22, 2024 with the case expected to last between four and five days.

He was granted conditional bail by Judge David Wynn Morgan.

The defendant was represented by Hilary Roberts and the prosecution by Ffion Tomos.