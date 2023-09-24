During the 2022/23 school year, children from Llanfoist Fawr Primary School and Llanfihangel Crucorney Primary School have been visiting Foxhunters Care Community in Abergavenny.

As part of the intergenerational project, children spend time interacting with the people who live in the home on Iberis Road, Llanfoist, which is owned by Dormy Care Communities.

This includes taking part in activities with the residents, such as drawing pictures of the Royal Family to mark the Coronation, quizzes, and, most recently, helping the home to make bunting for its summer fete.

The children also bring in some of the work they have been set at school and the residents assist them with this.

Both the home and the school say the project has had a positive impact on both the children and the residents and it is to continue in the 2023/24 school year.

The home set up a supported reading group for the summer holidays which involved children and their parents/guardians being able to come to a weekly coffee morning, where the residents assisted them with the reading, while continuing to benefit from the company of younger people.

Intergenerational care began in Japan in 1976 but is still a relatively new phenomenon in the UK.

It has been proven to have multiple benefits. It helps the language development, reading and social skills of the children and older people are less likely to suffer loneliness through regular interaction with the younger generation. It also helps stimulate memories for people with dementia.

Donna Dyson, activity coordinator at Foxhunters Care Community, said: “We are delighted with how successful the project has been.

“Our residents always look forward to the visits of the children and being able to share stories and memories with them whilst taking part in fun and meaningful activities.

“It’s very therapeutic for them."

Stewart Davies, headteacher of both schools, said: “It’s been amazing to see how this intergenerational work has benefited the children, helping to further improve their speaking and literacy skills, and encouraging their creativity as well.

“The children really enjoy speaking to the residents and finding out all about their interesting lives, and this has already become an important part of our curriculum.”