The reduction in the speed limit on residential roads was implemented across Wales to help reduce the number of collisions/injuries on roads and encourage more people to walk and cycle.

Speeding is one of the largest contributing factors to collisions on Welsh roads according to GoSafe - a partnership made up of authorities including the Welsh Government and Wales emergency services.

Not only is speeding dangerous but it can land you with a fine, points on your licence or result in you being disqualified from driving.

From 17 Sept, most 30mph speed limits across Wales will change to 20mph.



At #20mph it’s safer for everyone where we live, work and play.



At #20mph it's safer for everyone where we live, work and play. This is one way we are looking to educate, engage and enforce the new speed limit.

What is the penalty if you get caught speeding?





The minimum penalty for speeding is a £100 fine and three penalty points added to your licence, according to GoSafe.

You could be eligible to attend a Driver Education Course, which will incur a cost, but you will not have penalty points added to your licence.

Drivers eligible for the course are those who respond quickly to the notice of intended prosecution for speeding and who were driving at no more than 10% above the posted speed limit.

But you are only able to attend one speed awareness course in three years.

If you are caught driving at "seriously excessive speeds" you could be summoned before a Court where penalties can include:

Fines

Penalty points

Disqualification from driving.

For more information about speeding and the penalties incurred, visit the GoSafe website.

Speeding to save a few extra minutes just isn't worth it. So please take time to plan your journey and allow extra time for unexpected delays such as traffic jams and diversions.

Do cyclists have to obey speed limits?





Speed limits implemented for motorists do not apply to cyclists, according to Slater Gordon Lawyers.

Although, the law firm did say, there are various bylaws in place that could impose speed limits on cyclists.

The Department of Transport code of conduct for cyclists also provides guidance for those heading out on a bike.

While it doesn't mention anything about speed limits it does say those looking to travel "quickly" - in excess of 18 mph/30 kph - "should be riding on the road".