POLICE have reported that they are concerned for the welfare of a missing teenager.
Deacon Powell from Abertillery was last seen in the town at around 8pm last Monday (September 11).
He is 15 years old.
The teenager is described as being around 5’ 8” tall and of slim build.
He is also said to have links to Blaina, Brynmawr and Haverfordwest.
