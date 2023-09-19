The Newport Centre's demolition is complete and all that sits where the popular swimming pool and events hall were is rubble.

South Wales Argus Camera Club member Nicola Gapper shared her selection of pictures of the site now with us. We have also included one from our archives showing when the building was new.

This is just a small selection of the pictures shared by members of the South Wales Argus Camera Club. More than 5,300 people are signed up as camera club members.

All that's left of Newport Centre is rubble.

The wide-open view over the university and River Usk.

The steel sturcture that held up Newport Centre.

Newport Centre and the riverfront area in the 1980s