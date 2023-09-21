Richard Williams, 52, from Newport admitted attacking his victim in the city after the charges were put to him during a hearing at Cardiff Crown Court.

The defendant, now of Pleasant View, Tylorstown, Rhondda Cynon Taf also pleaded guilty to sexual assault and two counts of possessing indecent images of children.

Jason Howells, prosecuting, said the offences took place between 2009 and 2020.

Jeffrey Jones, representing Williams, successfully asked for a pre-sentence report to prepared on behalf of his client.

But Judge Tracey Lloyd-Clarke, the Recorder of Cardiff, told the defendant: “An immediate and substantial term of custody is inevitable.”

She adjourned sentence to October 23.

Williams was remanded in custody.