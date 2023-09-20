The singer-songwriter’s collection has launched in Primark stores and consists of a range of items including skirts, trousers, shirts, jewellery, bags and more.

Talking about the range ahead of its launch, the I Will Never Let You Down singer posted to Instagram: “My collaboration with Primark has been two years in the making, and I can’t wait for the world to finally see what we’ve been so busy creating together!

“For as long as I can remember, Primark has been part of my DNA. I’ve shopped at their stores, along with my friends and family, since I was a teenager.

“To me, Primark is that unique go-to that ALWAYS has everything you need, they’re like a trusting life-long friend, and so to partner with them on this global collection is BEYOND exciting!”

The collection is available to buy in Primark stores globally and UK customers can also shop the collection on Click + Collect.

Rita Ora took to Instagram to explain that the collection was shot in west London.

She said: “I shot this whole collection in West London, a place i’ve been proud to call my home for so long.

“I believe fashion should be versatile and accessible to everyone and that’s what me and the team at Primark worked so hard to create.

“It has a day to night theme and is inspired by my own fashion from over the years. Rita Ora X Primark is in stores NOW!”