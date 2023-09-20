Extensive coverage yesterday from the BBC included an interview with Natalie Riddler whose son Morgan died at the hospice and who described how a holiday camp would “taunt” grieving families.

This all happened while Barry and District got official confirmation no holiday camp plans have been submitted to Vale Council, something Barry Pleasure Park owner Henry Danter confirmed.

And, another major site put in an objection to his holiday camp plans with Beechwood College officially lodging an objection.

Barry Pleasure Park owner Henry Danter (Image: Newsquest)

‘Having to hold the hand of your dying child while listening to happy healthy families is adding trauma to an already traumatic situation’

The BBC sat down with Natalie Riddler, whose son Morgan died at Ty Hafan in the Vale.

Ms Riddler explained why parents who’ve been forced to use the facility are so scared of a camp being built near it.

Ms Riddler told the BBC: “We feel there is a little bit of our children there so it is very sacred.

“Many of us return to take a moment where we feel close to our children.

“Having to listen to the sounds of a holiday park next door would just be reminding you of what you have lost, almost taunting you and it would not be the fault of people at the camp because they would probably not know what they booked a holiday next to and I think many would be upset to learn there is a children’s hospice next to their accommodation.”

Ty Hafan's entrance at its Vale facility (Image: Google Maps)

‘No holiday camp plans received,’ say Vale Council

Vale Council finally confirmed exactly where the holiday camp planning process is, saying plans have been submitted for storage containers and to store motorhomes, something Mr Danter confirmed saying he has been waiting five months to get a report on what the council want to see on the site before he lodges a planning application.

A spokesperson for Vale Council said: “We have not received a planning application to construct a holiday park on land near Hayes Road.

“There are three other applications relating to that area, one to site self-storage containers on a section of land, another to store caravans and motorhomes in a nearby location, and a third to erect new fencing on the boundary with Hayes Road.”

Mr Danter has submitted plans to store over 300 containers on the site (Image: Supplied)

Beechwood College break silence on camp plans saying they are ‘deeply concerned’

Beechwood College, on the other side of Mr Danter's land, has said it is deeply concerned by proposals to develop a holiday park.

The college provides education for up to 72 students with autistic conditions, aged 16 to 25, who require specialist support.

Rachel Newman, Beechwood College principal, said: “Our concerns about the physical and emotional risks this development represents for our students cannot be understated.

“Calm and routine are essential for our students; noise and frenzied activities can be very distressing for them and cause them to become very unsettled, putting them at risk of harming themselves and the team that support them.

“Even the increased traffic will pose a considerable risk; our students often struggle to understand the concept of personal safety and busy roads are a particular danger.”

Barry and Vale Green Party revealed they are organising a lobby of the Vale Council on Monday, September 25, outside the Civic Offices at 5:30pm.

Henry Danter's land (right box), Ty Hafan (left box), Beechwood College is the other side of Mr Danter's land (Image: Google Maps)

Could this become a holiday camp? (Image: Vilis Paul Kuksa)

Danter’s promise: ‘The land will be used for something’

The man in the middle of it all has been doing interviews, but B&D managed to chat with Mr Danter who is adamant the site is right for a holiday camp that would not bring noise, just prosperity to the area.

He claimed a woodland on his land would remain, creating a 1000-foot buffer between his site and Ty Hafan.

But in all of his statements, one stood out about the land he owns on Hayes Road.

“That site will be used for something. That is definite.”

Henry Danter on the BBC Wales news on September 19 (Image: BBC)

Beechwood College's statement in full as they break silence and raise concerns about holiday camp plans

Beechwood College in Sully has made it known that it is deeply concerned by the proposals to develop a holiday park on land situated between the college and Ty Hafan children’s hospice on Hayes Road.

Beechwood Colleges provides education for up to seventy-two students with autistic conditions, aged 16 to 25, who require very specialist support due to their unique combinations of clinical, physical, learning, sensory, social, and emotional needs.

The college believes having a peaceful and safe environment is vital both for the education and well-being of their students.

The college is clear that any escalation in people visiting the site, as well as the increased noise and traffic that would result from any such development, will make it much harder for them to provide the necessary therapeutic and safe environment that is essential to their students’ happiness and welfare.

Rachel Newman, Beechwood College Principal, said: “Our concerns about the physical and emotional risks this development represents for our students cannot be understated.

“Calm and routine are essential for our students; noise and frenzied activities can be very distressing for them and cause them to become very unsettled, putting them at risk of harming themselves and the team that support them.

“Even the increased traffic will pose a considerable risk; our students often struggle to understand the concept of personal safety and busy roads are a particular danger.

“We are grateful for the support that the local community has already provided in opposing these proposals and we are hopeful that the planning authorities for the Vale of Glamorgan will recognize that this is not an appropriate development for this site.”