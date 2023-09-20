The plans have been made by Castleton Park Ltd, who have earmarked a site at Penylan Road as "promising to provide something similar for this side of Newport and the east of Cardiff".

"Set within a natural bowl, free from neighbouring views and enhanced with layers of planting, it will be the perfect discreet setting," their website states.

Currently, local bereaved families have to travel to Thornhill Crematorium or potentially further afield to Blackwood or Langstone.

This usually means a journey of around 35 minutes or more for a funeral cortege.

What's more? The existing crematoriums can be busy, with many cremations taking place each day.

"We believe that we have found the right place for our modest building to nestle into the landscape," Castleton Park say.

"The development is single storey, 500m2 in size, set within a natural bowl and surrounding woodland.

"There should be no intrusive views and this sensitively designed building will match the local character with the use of natural stone, painted render and a pitched slate roof.

"The building will also be screened on all sides with trees, hedgerow and a green living wall. This should ensure it blends into the existing landscape and be respectful of its position within the countryside."

A public exhibition with more information will be held on Thursday, September 28 from 12.30- 7.00 pm in The Beefeater Bar, the East Cardiff Premier Inn on the A48 at Castleton.