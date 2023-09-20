Geraint Hughes, 36, from Cwmbran was arrested for being behind the wheel of his Mercedes A-Class with cannabis in his blood on the town’s A4042.

Kate Lewis, prosecuting, told Newport Magistrates' Court how the family man was pulled over by officers on patrol on March 19.

Hughes, of Taliesin, pleaded guilty to drug driving.

Oliver Jenkins, mitigating, said: “He’s a trainee carpenter and he knows he’s going to lose his driving licence today which will have a dramatic effect on his family.

“The defendant lives 22 miles away from his job and there’s going to be pressure on the school run.

“But it’s of his own doing because of his error of judgement, but he’s confident that he can return to his employment.”

Although Hughes had previous convictions Mr Jenkins added: “It has been 10 years out of trouble.”

The defendant was banned from driving for 12 months.

Hughes was fined £360 and must pay a £144 victim surcharge and £85 costs.