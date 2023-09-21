Hager Jackso, 48, of Maindee Parade, Newport was taken into custody after officers were called to an incident in the city earlier this month.

She failed to provide them with a sample when being held on suspicion of drink-driving.

Prosecutor Kate Lewis said: “When the police attended they observed that the defendant was smelling strongly of intoxicants.

“When they asked her when she’d had a drink, she told them it was a minute ago.”

Jackso pleaded guilty to failing to provide a specimen for analysis when she was booked into Newport Central police station, the city’s magistrates’ court was told.

The offence was committed on September 1.

In mitigation it was heard how that the defendant had pleaded guilty.

She was sentenced to a 12-month community order and must carry out 130 hours of unpaid work.

Jackso was banned from driving for 20 months.

The defendant was ordered to pay a £114 surcharge and £85 costs.