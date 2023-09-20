Live

Police incident on The Chartist Bridge, Blackwood

By Lauran O'Toole

  • The Chartist Bridge is currently closed in Blackwood due to an incident.
  • Emergency services are at the scene and diversions have been put in place.
  • The police is advising those travelling to avoid the area.

