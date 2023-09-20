The fatal crash took place on Cwmbran drive in Llantarnam at about 9.25am yesterday, Tuesday 19 September.

A lorry and a car were involved in the crash.

The driver of the car, a 45-year-old local man, was pronounced dead at the scene.

One passenger, a 45-year-old local man, was taken to hospital with serious injuries.

At the time of the incident the A4051 was closed both ways from Llantarnam Park Way to Newport Road.

The police are now appealing for information.

A spokesperson from Gwent Police said: “If you can help call us on 101, quoting 2300317788, or you can DM us.”