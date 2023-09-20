A man has died at the scene of a serious crash in Cwmbran.
The fatal crash took place on Cwmbran drive in Llantarnam at about 9.25am yesterday, Tuesday 19 September.
A lorry and a car were involved in the crash.
The driver of the car, a 45-year-old local man, was pronounced dead at the scene.
One passenger, a 45-year-old local man, was taken to hospital with serious injuries.
At the time of the incident the A4051 was closed both ways from Llantarnam Park Way to Newport Road.
The police are now appealing for information.
A spokesperson from Gwent Police said: “If you can help call us on 101, quoting 2300317788, or you can DM us.”
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here