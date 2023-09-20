Gwent Police received a report that a 24-year-old man had fallen from the Chartist Bridge this morning at around 5:40am.

South Wales Fire and Rescue, the Welsh Ambulance Service and Gwent Police officers all attended the scene.

The man was taken to hospital for treatment.

At the time of the incident the A4048 was closed in both directions and all lanes reopened at around 7:34am.

The fire service received a stop message at 6:58am after receiving reports of a special services call on Chartist Bridge.

For those affected or need support you can call the Samaritans Helpline Number on 116-123.

You can allso call 111 or 999.