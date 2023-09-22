Drummer Kenny Kendrick and the Welsh Witch Jo Kendrick have outgrown their space – at Dutch Courage Tattoo in Abertillery – and are preparing for the grand opening of their own record store.

Kenny’s Vinyl Vault, on 15 High Street in Abertillery, will officially open this Saturday (September 23).

Excitement has been building up ahead of the big day - and Phil Campbell, best known as the guitarist in Motörhead from 1984 to 2015, has promoted the Abertillery record store on Twitter.

My friend Kenny is opening his new record shop in Abertillery on the 23rd September, he’s got some great stuff! Give him a follow at @s_vaults pic.twitter.com/kILkKj5oyN — Phil Campbell (@MotorheadPhil) September 17, 2023

Mr Kendrick shared the backstory behind the business.

“My wife Jo bought me a record player a few years ago and she curses the day,” joked Mr Kendrick.

“There were records that I wanted to buy, and sellers would be offering the full collection – I’d end up with records that I didn’t want so I started selling them online.”

His stepsister Kate "kindly offered" some rented space in her tattoo parlour, Dutch Courage on High Street in Abertillery, enabling him to sell music records and merchandise in person and online.

When one of the couples daughters, Pippa Kendrick, was undergoing cancer treatment Mrs Kendrick - who has more than 20 years experience of solitary pagan practive as a witch - quit her job lecturing and started selling “witchy stuff” from their shop space.

Kenny's Vinyl Vault will offer "witchy" products and services from the Welsh Witch, along with records and an an array of merchanside (with the business continuing to have an online presence).

Mr Kendrick stressed that the “biggest thing” behind the decision has been the Welsh Witch aspect which “has really taken off” and has more in-person presence while he currently sells more online.

Known as the Welsh Witch, Mrs Kendrick worships the Earths energies and uses them to assist with daily life.

“I’m also a clairvoyant medium and have more than a decade of experience of working platform and public events with other well-known mediums,” said Mrs Kendrick.

She has been reading Tarot cards since she was 14 and will offer full or card readings at the shop, along with Reiki treatments (as she is a Reiki 2 practioner).

"I aim to sell all of your 'witchy' supplies at the shop and am also available to give advice on your magical needs," added Mrs Kendrick.

"I hope to offer spiritual development groups, Victorian Seances, meditation sessions and more at our new premises.

"A very warm welcome awaits.”

Although Mr Kendrick sells records online he assed that people come from "all over" to buy and that he's “built up a base of regular and online customers and it’s time to take the next step.”

“Being able to physically dig through records is a huge appeal for collectors,” explained Mr Kendrick who has drummed in multiple bands over the years.

“Being able to physically see, touch and smell the records is the best.

Kenny's Vinyl Vault will officially open on Saturday, September 23, when the "kettle will be red hot all day" with free drinks and nibbles and a "nice relaxed atmosphere" for the grand opening.

It will open from 10am to 5pm Tuesday to Friday, and from 10am to 2pm on Saturdays. It will be closed on Sundays and Mondays.