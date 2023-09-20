Luke Higgins, 40, of Tyndall Street was critically injured following an incident in Butetown, Cardiff, last week.



The assault took place in the early hours on Hansen Street at around 4.30am on Thursday, September 14.



The father of four was taken to the University Hospital of Wales, Cardiff, where he died on Saturday (September 16).

In tribute Luke’s family said: ​“We are devastated by the loss of Luke who was a father of four and one of nine siblings.

“Luke was a much-loved father, brother and uncle, and will be greatly missed.”

Luke Higgins has died after a serious assault (Image: South Wales Police)



Prior to Mr Higgins’ death, David Smith, 43, of Hansen Street, was charged with causing grievous bodily harm on Friday, September 15 and appeared in court on Saturday.

The South Wales Police Major Investigation Team is now liaising with the Crown Prosecution Service.

Smith is remanded in custody and is next due to appear at Cardiff Crown Court on Monday, October 16.

Mr Higgins’s family are being kept updated and supported by family liaison officers.