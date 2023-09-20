Jay Jones, 22, from Blackwood was part of a gang which attacked Gemma Maidment and her boyfriend Justin Jenkins at Castle Court Shopping Centre in Caerphilly.

The defenceless Miss Maidment was kicked while she was on the floor by Jones after she was assaulted by Jessie Watson who had repeatedly puncher her.

Mr Jenkins was stabbed in the stomach with a 'Rambo' knife by Corey-Jay Thomas, another defendant.

Newport Crown Court heard how Mr Jenkins had tried to protect his partner Miss Maidment before Jones kicked her in the face.

Prosecutor Alexander Greenwood said: “She was on the floor lying prone and he kicked her having ran towards her.

“He kicked her to the head making contact with her chin and knocking her unconscious.

“The defendant then picked up her handbag and he ran from the scene together with Miss Watson.

“The handbag contained car key, house key, the purse, bank cards, membership cards, driving licence and approximately £70.

“Mr Jenkins was so fearful that he was concerned that Miss Maidment had been killed in the attack and she herself has no recollection of the incident.”

She was taken to hospital where she was treated for a broken jaw and suspected fractured cheekbone.

Jones, of Fleur-de-Lys Avenue, Pontllanfraith pleaded guilty to wounding with intent.

He also admitted possession of a knife in a public place.

The court heard how Jones and Thomas has passed knives to each other during the violence which took place during the early hours of Saturday, May 14, 2022.

The victims had been making their way home following a night out in Caerphilly town centre.

Jones has previous convictions for racially aggravated actual bodily harm and battery.

Jeffrey Jones, mitigating, said the defendant has shown remorse for his actions.

Judge Daniel Williams told Jones: “You ran from some distance at full pelt towards Gemma Maidment, who was still on the ground, and then you kicked her to the head with terrifying force rendering her unconscious.

“It was an act of staggering cowardice by you.

“You then picked up her handbag and ran off.”

He was jailed for four years and made the subject of a six-year restraining order not to contact his victim.

Jones’ co-defendants were sentenced earlier this year.

Thomas, of Mountain View, Pwllypant, Caerphilly, was sent to a young offender institution for six years after he pleaded guilty to wounding with intent.

Watson, of Lansbury Park, Caerphilly, was handed a community order after she admitted inflicting grievous bodily harm.